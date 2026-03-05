Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $443.40 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Amphenol worth $443,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 928.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.5%

APH stock opened at $132.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

