First Digital USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $428.66 million and $1.45 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 429,822,520 tokens. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official message board is firstdigitallabs.com/news-and-insights.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 431,827,532.329584. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99689293 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 625 active market(s) with $1,327,873,164.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

