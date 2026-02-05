United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Microelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related manufacturing services to a global customer base. Founded in 1980, the company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits for a range of customers including fabless semiconductor companies and integrated device manufacturers. UMC is publicly listed (NYSE: UMC) and focuses on high-reliability manufacturing rather than branding consumer products.

UMC’s core services encompass wafer fabrication using a portfolio of process technologies, with particular emphasis on mature and specialty nodes that support analog, power-management, radio-frequency (RF), and mixed-signal applications.

