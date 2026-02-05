Analyzing Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) and Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Synlogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Mineralys Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic N/A -26.47% -18.00% Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -48.18% -45.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mineralys Therapeutics 1 1 6 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synlogic and Mineralys Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mineralys Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.43, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than Synlogic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synlogic and Mineralys Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $8,000.00 928.61 -$23.36 million ($0.26) -2.44 Mineralys Therapeutics N/A N/A -$177.81 million ($2.95) -10.38

Synlogic has higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mineralys Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc. and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

