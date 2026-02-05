EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $171.06 Thousand

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $139.62 million and approximately $171.06 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
