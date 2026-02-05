EOS (EOS) 1-Day Volume Hits $171.06 Thousand

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $139.62 million and approximately $171.06 thousand worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,275,453 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

