Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Cibc Captl Mkts

Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$14.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.00 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$343,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 381,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,244,415. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc. Its mines and projects include Seguela Mine, Yaramoko Mine, Lindero Mine, San Jose Mine, and Caylloma Mine. The Seguela Mine is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Cote d’Ivoire, approximately 500 km from Abidjan.

