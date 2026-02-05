Legacy Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 9.9% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $467.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.