Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton Sells 2,801 Shares of Stock

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sysco Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:SYY opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $85.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco News Summary

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Sysco this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 594.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 73,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $493,686,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 320.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on Sysco and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.