Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 48,390 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 376.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 273,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,179,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

