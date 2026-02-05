Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 48,390 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 376.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,390 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 273,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $11,179,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 794,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.6%
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded SOFI to Overweight and set a $31 price target, citing “undeniable momentum” — the upgrade is driving some buy-side interest and frames the stock as having sizable upside from current levels. SoFi upgraded to Overweight at J.P. Morgan on ‘undeniable’ momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting fundamental catalysts — including SoFi’s first billion-dollar revenue quarter and its push into crypto payments — supports a constructive narrative that could underpin longer-term multiple expansion. Assessing SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Valuation After Its First Billion Dollar Quarter And Crypto Payment Push
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/sector tailwinds for fintech (AI, blockchain, digital payments) are being cited as durable demand drivers for companies like SoFi, which could support re-rating if execution continues. Fintech Stocks Offer a Resilient Path Toward Sustainable Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is encouraging investors to keep SOFI on watchlists as a growth fintech play; this increases visibility but doesn’t guarantee short-term directional moves. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Fintech Stock For Watchlists Tracking Innovation In Finance
- Neutral Sentiment: Analytical pieces assessing valuation after the recent quarter provide context for both bulls and bears — they highlight the beat and guidance but note the premium multiple, leaving the impact dependent on next-quarter execution. What Catalysts Are Recasting The Narrative For SoFi Technologies (SOFI)?
- Negative Sentiment: A recent 8-day decline removed roughly $5.4B of market value and signals near-term selling pressure — momentum-driven outflows and profit-taking appear to be behind the short-term weakness. What’s Happening With SOFI Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Needham lowered expectations for SoFi’s stock price, adding analyst-side caution that can pressure sentiment and amplify selling when volume spikes. Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $24.50 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.
View Our Latest Report on SOFI
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.