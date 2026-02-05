Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 120.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $128.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.62. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $130.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies. These companies are liquid and represent some of the multi-national businesses in the world. The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and consists of 100 common stocks, screened for sector representation, liquidity and size.

