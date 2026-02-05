Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Director Andy Nemeth Purchases 2,000 Shares

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Andy Nemeth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.00 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,555. This trade represents a 30.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Standex International Stock Performance
NYSE:SXI opened at $242.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Standex International Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $263.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.62.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $221.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.22 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Standex International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on SXI. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Standex International from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.
About Standex International
Standex International Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in food service equipment, engineered components, and industrial products. Operating across multiple markets, the company designs and produces commercial cooking and warming solutions, precision-engraved nameplates and decorative products, fluid power hydraulics, and magnetics-based electronics. These offerings serve a broad array of end markets, including quick-service restaurants, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and consumer appliances.
With business organized into key segments—Food Service Equipment, Engraving & Decorating, Hydraulics, Industrial Electronics, and Technical Graphical Solutions—Standex delivers a combination of proprietary technology, automated manufacturing processes, and custom engineering services.
