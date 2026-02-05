Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Donald Garner Purchases 1,292,308 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Donald Garner bought 1,292,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.49 per share, with a total value of A$633,230.92.
Iltani Resources Stock Performance
About Iltani Resources
Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania. Iltani Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
