Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear Sells 9,726 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 5,159 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $397,088.23.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40.

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $193.84.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Binding commercial demand and non?dilutive capital — Oklo’s business model and recent commercial traction (including a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that includes prepayments) position the company to receive up?front project funding rather than equity dilution, which is supportive for future cash flow and valuations. The Atomic Pivot: AI’s $50 Billion Power Move

Binding commercial demand and non?dilutive capital — Oklo’s business model and recent commercial traction (including a reported 1.2 GW agreement structure with Meta that includes prepayments) position the company to receive up?front project funding rather than equity dilution, which is supportive for future cash flow and valuations. Positive Sentiment: Sector narrative: AI data centers creating structural demand for behind?the?meter nuclear capacity — several recent articles argue that hyperscalers’ need for reliable, carbon?free power re-rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays. This is a strong long-term growth thesis if project timelines hold. Is Oklo (OKLO) Quietly Reframing Nuclear Power As Essential Infrastructure For AI Data Centers?

Sector narrative: AI data centers creating structural demand for behind?the?meter nuclear capacity — several recent articles argue that hyperscalers’ need for reliable, carbon?free power re-rates SMR developers like Oklo as infrastructure plays. This is a strong long-term growth thesis if project timelines hold. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and bullish theses highlight upside but also note volatility and execution risk — multiple bull?case writeups and think pieces praise the addressable market but warn that regulatory and construction execution will determine realized returns. Oklo Inc. (OKLO): A Bull Case Theory

Market commentary and bullish theses highlight upside but also note volatility and execution risk — multiple bull?case writeups and think pieces praise the addressable market but warn that regulatory and construction execution will determine realized returns. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by senior management — SEC filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on Feb 2 (reported filings for ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$75 each) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold ~9,726 shares. Combined insider selling of this size is being viewed negatively by the market and likely amplified intraday selling pressure. SEC Insider Transactions Filing

Large insider sales by senior management — SEC filings show CEO Jacob Dewitte sold shares on Feb 2 (reported filings for ~140,000 and ~60,000 shares at ~\$75 each) and CFO Richard Bealmear sold ~9,726 shares. Combined insider selling of this size is being viewed negatively by the market and likely amplified intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals and expectations remain loss-making — Oklo missed consensus EPS in its last reported quarter and analysts model significant negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any cash?flow or funding concerns.

Recent fundamentals and expectations remain loss-making — Oklo missed consensus EPS in its last reported quarter and analysts model significant negative EPS for the year, leaving the stock sensitive to any cash?flow or funding concerns. Negative Sentiment: Near?term sentiment driver: headlines and momentum — Coverage explaining the intraday selloff (articles analyzing why OKLO dropped) can accelerate outflows in a low?earnings, high?expectations name. Why Oklo Stock Crashed Today

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oklo by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

