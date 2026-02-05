Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Anthony Reilly Purchases 1,076,923 Shares of Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 1,076,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 per share, with a total value of A$527,692.27.

Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iltani Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 11th, Anthony Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$23,950.00.

Iltani Resources Price Performance

Iltani Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania. Iltani Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.