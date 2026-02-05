Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Anthony Reilly Purchases 1,076,923 Shares of Stock

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 1,076,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.49 per share, with a total value of A$527,692.27.
Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 11th, Anthony Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$23,950.00.
Iltani Resources Price Performance
Iltani Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iltani Resources
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Iltani Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iltani Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.