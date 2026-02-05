Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 3,009 Shares of Stock

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $470,427.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,882 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,911.88. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 20th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $1,700,392.07.

On Monday, January 12th, William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $3,247,335.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Lewis sold 3,223 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $561,349.91.

On Wednesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 2,357 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $412,639.99.

On Tuesday, January 6th, William Lewis sold 4,096 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $709,959.68.

On Thursday, December 18th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $1,786,412.03.

Insmed Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day moving average of $159.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Insmed from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen set a $241.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Insmed by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

