Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 233,505 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 233,505 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $4,032,631.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,939,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,921,261.98. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 127,310 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $2,212,647.80.

On Friday, January 30th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 78,283 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $1,304,194.78.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $1,774,195.04.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 44,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $703,151.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 86,639 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,349.31.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $687,735.09.

On Friday, January 23rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $579,941.28.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,207,283.42.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 80,520 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $1,261,748.40.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $996.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $229.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,911,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 131,203 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,068,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 962,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

