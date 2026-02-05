Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $82.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.56. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.69 per share, with a total value of $149,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $689,986.22. The trade was a 27.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer J. Durbin sold 25,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $2,003,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,813.60. This represents a 32.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is a leading global steel and metal recycler, manufacturer and fabricator based in Irving, Texas. The company operates an integrated network of scrap recycling facilities, electric arc furnace steel mills, metal fabrication plants and distribution centers. Through these operations, Commercial Metals collects and processes ferrous scrap to produce finished steel products and provides recycled metal to a variety of end markets.

In its steelmaking segment, CMC uses electric arc furnace technology to transform recycled scrap into reinforcing bar (rebar), merchant bar, coil and structural products.

