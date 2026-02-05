Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS is Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 9.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $116.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $117.18.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

