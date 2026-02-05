HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Acquired by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 133.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345,005 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 4.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.18% of HDFC Bank worth $319,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $33.94 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

