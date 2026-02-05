Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 242,702 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,702 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 424,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payne Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,879,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.