Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $67.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.