Savant Capital LLC Purchases 90,158 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHE stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

