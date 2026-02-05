Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF $JHMD

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 317,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.7%

JHMD stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

