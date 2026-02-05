Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson set a $24.00 price target on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Five9 has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $285.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 13,219 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $269,006.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 224,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,874.15. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 17,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $366,137.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 349,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,113,749.50. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,186. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 40,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 558,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is a leading provider of cloud-based contact center software designed to help organizations manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat, social media and other digital channels. Its platform offers features such as intelligent routing, analytics, workforce optimization and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) connectors. The company emphasizes AI-driven capabilities, including virtual agents and predictive dialing, to enhance both agent productivity and customer experience.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Ramon, California, Five9 completed its initial public offering in February 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.