First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in First Solar by 9.1% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Solar by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,082 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $881,680,000 after purchasing an additional 111,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar
In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of FSLR opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60.
First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
