Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $416.87 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,761,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762,279 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $416,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 401,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,221,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $6,221,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

