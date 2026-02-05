Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 176,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

