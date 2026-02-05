iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

Featured Stories

