Altrius Capital Management Inc Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bae Systems PLC $BAESY

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Bae Systems accounts for approximately 2.3% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bae Systems were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Bae Systems by 3,150.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bae Systems by 73.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bae Systems in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bae Systems by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bae Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bae Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bae Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $102.72 on Thursday. Bae Systems PLC has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49.

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

