Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14,516.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 89.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,432.68. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 9,081.29% and a net margin of 23.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

