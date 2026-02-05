Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $150.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 15th. FBN Securities upgraded Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,162,668.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 119,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,597.62. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,043,438 shares of company stock valued at $135,022,770 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $149.19.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

