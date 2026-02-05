Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 410.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,609 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masco were worth $14,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,673 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Masco by 16.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,791,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,859,000 after purchasing an additional 810,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Masco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,104,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,396,000 after buying an additional 793,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

