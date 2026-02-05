CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $182.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.1429.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $173.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

