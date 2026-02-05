CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives $182.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.1429.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group
CBRE Group Stock Up 1.4%
CBRE stock opened at $165.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $173.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.
In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.
