Brokerages Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $214.20

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

NYSE EPAM opened at $184.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.33.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total value of $107,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,597,074 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 61.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 53,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,752,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

