Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 77 shares.The stock last traded at $385.0250 and had previously closed at $375.68.

Watsco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.61 and its 200-day moving average is $386.83.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc is a leading distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, replacement parts and related services. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company serves a broad network of professional contractors across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and select markets in Central and South America. Through its national footprint, Watsco offers an extensive portfolio of heating and cooling systems from top manufacturers alongside comprehensive aftermarket parts that support installation, maintenance and repair.

The company’s core business activities include the wholesale distribution of residential and commercial HVAC equipment, parts and supplies.

