Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.10 and last traded at $146.58. Approximately 17,231,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,879,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.89.
Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Fuel-cell demand from AI/data-center buildouts is a structural tailwind for Bloom — the Financial Times piece highlights growing interest in on-site fuel cells as data centers strain grids, which could support long-term order flow and backlog for BE. Fuel cell groups ride AI wave as data centres strain the power grid
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators flag the potential for large deals to re-accelerate 2026 growth — if Bloom reports contract wins or stronger backlog visibility in the print, that could reverse the sell-off. Bloom Energy’s Pivotal Earnings Report: Can Major Deals Fuel 2026 Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street consensus expects mid-teens revenue growth but a drop in EPS for Q4 — investors will focus on revenue, margins, backlog and any 2026 guidance rather than the headline EPS alone. Ahead of Bloom Energy (BE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarter preview pieces compile the metrics to watch (revenues, EPS, margin trends, backlog and deal announcements) — these set expectations but are not new catalysts by themselves. Bloom Energy (BE) reports Q4: Everything you need to know ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is a “Hold,” indicating mixed analyst conviction — no strong sell-side push to buy into any near-term dip. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy pre-earnings selling has driven a sharp pullback from a one?day all?time high — traders are reducing exposure ahead of earnings, increasing short?term downside risk if guidance disappoints. Bloom Energy Stock Tumbles 18% Ahead Of Thursday Earnings Report
- Negative Sentiment: Headline coverage describes the stock “cratering” prior to earnings, reflecting elevated short?term volatility and sentiment-driven selling that could extend if results or guidance miss expectations. This clean energy choice for AI data centers craters prior to earnings
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on BE. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 867.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
