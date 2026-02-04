Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $134.10 and last traded at $146.58. Approximately 17,231,880 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,879,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.89.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BE. Wedbush set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 867.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,583 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $167,750.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,486,449.01. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.