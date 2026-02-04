BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.50. 69,770,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 81,402,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered BigBear.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.45.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 488,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,334.96. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,792. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 51.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in BigBear.ai by 980.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 368,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 334,799 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 40,893 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

