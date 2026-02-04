Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.29.

Shares of TSE TSU traded up C$2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.67. 40,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,376. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.32. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$47.42.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 3.76%.The firm had revenue of C$799.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company’s operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

