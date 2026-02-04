Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.430-3.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.2 billion-$22.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.4 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.780-0.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Evercore ISI set a $112.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $13.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. 51,342,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,434,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 191,105 shares of company stock valued at $18,067,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 119,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

