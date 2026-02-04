Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$98.10 and last traded at C$97.37, with a volume of 47661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Desjardins set a C$102.00 target price on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.14.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 4.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.17.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of C$958.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 6.4457565 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Michelle Annette Banik bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.60 per share, with a total value of C$39,931.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 472 shares in the company, valued at C$39,931.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the Pressure-treated wood segment.

