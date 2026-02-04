Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.80 and last traded at $48.7580, with a volume of 64012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

