FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FOX Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. 1,514,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. FOX has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 437,050 shares of company stock worth $28,347,106 over the last ninety days. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of FOX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors set a $97.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Key Stories Impacting FOX

Here are the key news stories impacting FOX this week:

About FOX

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

Recommended Stories

