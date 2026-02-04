FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.
FOX Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. 1,514,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,914. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. FOX has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $2,079,336.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,269.90. This represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 437,050 shares of company stock worth $28,347,106 over the last ninety days. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FOX from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on FOX from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of FOX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors set a $97.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat — FOX reported $0.82 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.46, surprising the street on profitability for the quarter. Fox Corp A earnings beat by $0.33, revenue topped estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped estimates — Total revenue rose to $5.18B (up ~2% YoY), helped by stronger ad demand at news and sports networks and growth at Tubi; the World Series also provided a cyclical boost. Fox beats estimates for quarterly revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Solid cash-profit metrics — FOX reported adjusted EBITDA of $692M and net income of $247M, supporting free-cash-generation and dividend/ buyback optionality. FOX REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2026 REVENUES OF $5.18 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $247 MILLION, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $692 MILLION
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst outlooks and estimates — Wall Street commentary and estimate updates are being digested; consensus EPS expectations for the year remain a focal point for forward performance. Unveiling Fox (FOXA) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Long-term performance note — FOX has delivered strong multi-year returns (cited ~144% over five years), which can limit near-term upside as some investors trim gains. Fox’s (NASDAQ:FOXA) investors will be pleased with their strong 144% return over the last five years
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying growth mixed — EPS was down from $0.96 in the prior-year quarter and revenue growth was modest (?2%), which may temper expectations for material re-rating absent stronger forward guidance. Fox Revenue Climbs on Growth in Cable, Advertising
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.
Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.
