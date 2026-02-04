Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,390 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 54,384 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 305,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Innovative Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

