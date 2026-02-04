Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.97.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $201.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.99, for a total transaction of $10,674,036.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 395,661 shares in the company, valued at $78,336,921.39. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 404,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $80,699,477.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,656.40. This trade represents a 96.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,041,445 shares of company stock valued at $186,887,631. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,827,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,727,000 after purchasing an additional 242,273 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

