Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV is Savant Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,559 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 2.1% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $400,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.