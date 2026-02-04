MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on February 27th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MIN opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE: MIN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Trust pursues its objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of intermediate-duration fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and select non-investment-grade debt instruments. The Trust may employ leverage to enhance income potential and intends to distribute gains and interest earnings on a monthly basis.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at MFS Investment Management, a global asset manager founded in 1924 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.