NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $909.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.76 million. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 53.56% and a net margin of 3.29%.
Here are the key takeaways from NGL Energy Partners’ conference call:
- Record water volumes and stronger Water Solutions results — Water Solutions Adjusted EBITDA rose to $154.5M (up 16.5% YoY) as physical disposal hit ~3.07M bbl/day in the quarter and exceeded 3.5M bbl/day in early January; full-year FY26 EBITDA guidance remains $650–$660M and management expects >$700M for FY27.
- Capital-allocation progress — Management redeemed ~88,506 Class D preferred units (~15% of original), repurchased ~1.6M common units in the quarter (8.7M total, ~7% outstanding) and says leverage is down to the low ~4.0x area while prioritizing further Class D eliminations.
- Long-term technology and treatment initiatives — The company is advancing an AI/ML program to drive operational efficiencies and signed an MOU with Natura to explore nuclear-powered thermal desalination in Reeves County, with a TPDES permit draft expected soon; these are strategic but longer-term and currently non-material to near-term CapEx.
- Lower results and strategic exits in liquids segments — Crude Oil Logistics and Liquids Logistics Adjusted EBITDA declined YoY (to $15.4M and $15.2M, respectively), driven by lower oil prices, fewer high-tariff committed volumes on Grand Mesa, and prior divestitures of propane/refined-products businesses that reduce segment diversification.
NGL Energy Partners Price Performance
NYSE NGL opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $70,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 230,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,728,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after buying an additional 1,843,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 2,963.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.
The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.
