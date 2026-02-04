Short Interest in Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Drops By 14.0%

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,508 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 8,731 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,772 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lichen International Price Performance

LICN stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Lichen International has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lichen International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Lichen International Company Profile

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

