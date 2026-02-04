Analyzing Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) & Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oric Pharmaceuticals and Compass Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oric Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$127.85 million ($1.73) -6.36 Compass Therapeutics $850,000.00 1,343.37 -$49.38 million ($0.45) -14.27

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Compass Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oric Pharmaceuticals. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oric Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.1% of Oric Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Oric Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oric Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oric Pharmaceuticals and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oric Pharmaceuticals 1 2 11 0 2.71 Compass Therapeutics 1 0 13 1 2.93

Oric Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $19.90, suggesting a potential upside of 80.91%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.23, suggesting a potential upside of 90.51%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Oric Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Oric Pharmaceuticals and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oric Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.33% -41.78% Compass Therapeutics N/A -48.89% -42.47%

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Oric Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oric Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms, including ORIC-613, an orally bioavailable, highly selective inhibitor of PLK4, in preclinical studies for the treatment of breast cancers. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.; and clinical development collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

