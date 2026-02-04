Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 93,209 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

